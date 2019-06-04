|
CHERRYVILLE - C.V. Thornburg Jr., 90, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
C.V. was born in Gaston County, NC on May 19, 1929 a son of the late Clarence Thornburg, Sr. and Dora Allen Thornburg. He worked at the Cherryville Police Department for ten years and then went to work for Gaston County Rural Police after it was formed and was a charter member of the Cherryville Rescue Squad. C.V. retired from Carolina Freight Carriers Corporation after 28 years of service. He is a member of the Cherryville American Legion Post 100, lifetime member of Cherryville VFW Post 5200, Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 A.F. & A.M., Charlotte Scottish Rite Bodies, Oasis Shriners, Cherryville Shrine Club, Past Patron of Cherryville Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #156 and was recently presented his lifetime membership. C.V. also served as a city councilman for 21 years and was past member of the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Commission and as Cherryville Representative to Centrolina Council of Government. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Cherryville and the James L. Beam Men's Bible class which he taught for many years. C.V. served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bonnie Fulbright Thornburg; three sisters, Mazel Cody, Ponese Heavner and Peggy Garner and three brothers, Pete, Hal and Max Thornburg.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Jerry Spangler Thornburg of the home; a daughter, Bess Thornburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Vee Thornburg and Melanie all of Cherryville; two grandchildren, Kaci Thornburg Beck and husband Ethan and Clay Thornburg; a great granddaughter, Hattie Leigh Beck and a brother, Gary Thornburg of Cherryville.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:30PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and at other times the family will be at the home.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 First United Methodist Church in Cherryville with Rev. Joe Collins, D. Min. officiating. Military Rites will be held in the church following the service by Cherryville American Legion Post 100 Honor Guard.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery with Masonic Rites by Cherryville Masonic Lodge.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 601 N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021 or to the donor's choice.
