Cynthia Denise Clevenger was born August 14, 1955 in the Tennessee mountains. She was the last child and daughter of Donald and Alene Clevenger of Cramerton, NC.

The family moved to NC when she was only a few months old and Cramerton became her home. She attended Cramerton Elementary for eight years and then two years at South Point High in Belmont, NC. She then finished her high school course through a Chicago correspondence study and received her high school diploma.

She was married twice had, had one child who was pronounced dead before birth due to a serious and complicated accident.

The Lord blessed her with good jobs over the years, including a 14 year span as medical technician while working at the Country Time in Kings Mountain with her two sisters, Gloria and Linda, the owners of the Center. Other members of the family were also employed there at various times, including her two surviving sisters, Barbara C. Moore of Cramerton and Carolyn C. Whitworth of Dallas , NC.

She was "born again" at the tender age of six in the First Freewill Baptist Church of Cramerton where Roy Richard was pastor at that time. The family had joined the church after the move from Tennessee.

Later in life she became a Pentecostal believer, believing that God had sent her a prophet for a last days message, and she attempted to live this message. She, like everyone else, made mistakes in her life but she always possessed a kind and loving spirit to every person she met.She had a "warrior" spirit ( something that is hard to explain or understand sometimes) but always tried to season it with that love of God.

She spoke often of her wonderful neighbors, Dennis Jordan and the three Worley families who lived nearby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Gloria C. McDonald and Linda C. Eckard Bell, and her brother Quindell Clevenger, the only brother they had.

She is survived by her two sisters Barbara and Carolyn, and many nieces and nephews etc. She loved every single one of them! We truly believe she is now in the presence of the mighty God and will soon come forth in the Resurrection. Praise the name of Jesus Christ our Lord!

Abe Moore, Nathan Moore and Samuel Whitworth will serve as Pall Bearers. A graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia on Saturday, July 18, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM





