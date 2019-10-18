|
|
1941 - 2019
Gastonia – Cynthia Boyd Fletcher, 78 passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Gaston County on July 22, 1941 to the late Calvin Watson Boyd, Sr., and Ruth Davis Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Michael Fletcher and Vernon W. Bradshaw; son, Dusty Bradshaw and a stepson, Troy Fletcher.
Cynthia was a graduate of Belmont Abbey College. She worked for Pearson Properties for over 48 years as an accountant. She was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Bradshaw Martin; daughter-in-law, Julie Duncan Bradshaw; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren;
step-children, Tracey Fletcher Crosby, Patti Bradshaw Moore, Cathey Bradshaw Babb, and Dexter Bradshaw; brother, Calvin Watson Boyd, Jr. and wife Frances Roberts Boyd;
sister, Diane Boyd Beason and husband Jerry.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 5323 Union Road, Gastonia, NC with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend David Keuss officiating.
Interment will follow at Evergreen ""A Quiet Place""
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
The family wishes to thank Gretchen, Ashley and Katie with Gaston Hospice for their love, care, compassion and support during Cynthia's illness.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019