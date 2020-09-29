1/1
Cynthia Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BESSEMER CITY - Cynthia Elaine Farris Freeman, age 67 of Farris Farm Rd. passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 29, 1953 in Gaston County to the late Evon and Viola Shaw Farris. She was retired as a legal secretary for Attorney Don Bumgardner. Cynthia was an excellent cook. She loved animals and enjoyed traveling. She cherished time spent with her family and loved them deeply.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Johnny David Freeman; son, Jonathan Freeman; daughter, Heather Wallace and husband, Jacob; grandson, Lachlan Wallace; brother, Don Farris and wife, Diane; and sisters, Linda Hastings and husband, Bud, and Kathy Gamble and husband, Bryan.

A celebration of life and reception will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hephzibah Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 1911 Hephzibah Church Rd., beginning at 6:00 PM.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved