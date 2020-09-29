Cynthia Freeman

BESSEMER CITY - Cynthia Elaine Farris Freeman, age 67 of Farris Farm Rd. passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 29, 1953 in Gaston County to the late Evon and Viola Shaw Farris. She was retired as a legal secretary for Attorney Don Bumgardner. Cynthia was an excellent cook. She loved animals and enjoyed traveling. She cherished time spent with her family and loved them deeply.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Johnny David Freeman; son, Jonathan Freeman; daughter, Heather Wallace and husband, Jacob; grandson, Lachlan Wallace; brother, Don Farris and wife, Diane; and sisters, Linda Hastings and husband, Bud, and Kathy Gamble and husband, Bryan.
A celebration of life and reception will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hephzibah Presbyterian Fellowship Hall, 1911 Hephzibah Church Rd., beginning at 6:00 PM.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net