|
|
BELMONT - Cynthia Marie (Morris) Healy, 35, of Belmont passed away on January 9, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 26, 1984 in Mecklenburg County, daughter of Steve Cushing and Debra Carlisle Cushing.
Cynthia loved spending time with her husband and their three children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being outdoors, especially hiking at Crowders Mountain and using their season passes at Carowinds. As an animal lover, she adored her blue pit-bull, Dallas, 10, given to her as a puppy by her husband, and helped foster many dogs with him. She was so outgoing and friendly that she never met a stranger and would quickly learn someone's life story. She was instrumental in the success of their privately owned lawn care business that she and her husband founded; however, her true calling was as a homemaker, mother, and wife. She was known for her selfless courage and her enthusiasm for life.
She believed and exemplified that each day she was given was to be lived to the fullest and by showing kindness and compassion to everyone.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia is survived by her husband, Brian Healy; children, Lana, Liam, and Levi; brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Morris; sisters, Debra Martin and Jennifer Morris; father-in-law, Bill Healy, and mother-in-law, Carolynn Rayome.
The family will receive friends at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors in Gastonia, NC. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:30 pm in their Founders Chapel with the Rev. Mike Rice officiating. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont, NC, immediately following. Repast will be provided at McLean Funeral Directors after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to Brian Healy, [email protected]
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors is serving the Healy family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020