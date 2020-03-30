Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Cynthia Holland


1964 - 2020
Cynthia Holland Obituary
Cynthia Holland, 55, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Brian Center, Gastonia. She was born April 5, 1964 in Gaston County.
She was preceded in death by her father James Douglas Cabe.
Cindy was a member of Garver Memorial Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter Kelly Holland Queen and husband Zachary mother Kay Cabe; brother Jamie Cabe; nephew Kyle Cabe and wife Lyndsay and 4 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020
