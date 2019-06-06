|
PACE, Fla. - Cynthia Cheryl Wright Spinks, 72, of Pace, Florida and formerly of Shelby, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Cheryl was born in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, but lived many places through the military service of her father, Charlie Wright and her husband, Randy Spinks. Cheryl worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola before going on the road as a long haul truck driver with her husband. When Randy died and she retired, Cheryl moved to her son's property in Florida.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her spouse, Randy Spinks, parents Charlie and Frances Wright, daughter, Lisa Spinks Gold, and grandson Jordon Daves.
Cheryl is survived by her son Danny Spinks, grandson, River Spinks; grandchildren Jill (Robbie) Eason, Courtney Daves, and Cassie Gold. Great grandchildren, Devyn and Taylor Brooks, Ethan Navey, and Alex and Tristen Marlowe. Brothers Chuck and Larry Wright, and sister Becky Wright. And her precious dog Peanut.
Funeral service will be held at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 106 Cherryville Road, Shelby, NC at 11:00am, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. There will not be a grave side service due to the weather forecast.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Spinks.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 6, 2019