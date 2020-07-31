Dana Armstrong

DALLAS - Dana Stephanie (Friday) Armstrong, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 28, 2020.
Dana was extremely family focused. She loved her husband, children and grandchildren. She was the primary caretaker for many of her grandchildren. Dana was the love of her husband's life. She and David were married for over 51 years. Dana like to work with flowers and she was especially fond of red geraniums. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Dana is the daughter of the late Inez (Harris) and Kenneth Friday. Her brother, Jeff Friday, also precedes her in death.
Left behind to cherish their memories of Dana are her husband David Armstrong and daughters, Jennifer Armstrong and Angela Goins and her husband Scott. Missing their grandmother are Lathan Luu, Angel Goins, Brayden Luu, Jessica Goins, Shannon Goins and Thomas Goins. Also left behind are her sister Cindy Safrit and her husband Danny and brother Andy Harris and his wife Marlene as well as her dear friends Peggy Osborne and Ann Jenkins. Sisters-in-in law Sandra Canning and Lois Armstrong are also grieving the loss of Dana.
A celebration of Dana's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday August 1, 2020 at Community Baptist Church, 823 Dallas Stanley Highway, Dallas. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church. The burial and committal will follow at Hillcrest Gardens in Mt. Holly. Reverend Roy Barbee will offer words of encouragement and hope to family and friends that gather to remember Dana.
Fond memories of Dana and condolences for the family may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Armstrong Family during this difficult time.