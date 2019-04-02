Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Hollywood Cemetery
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Assembly of Faith
Dallas, NC
View Map
Dana Dorsey
1982 - 2019
Dana Dorsey Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Dana Danielle Whittington Dorsey, 36, passed away on Friday March 29, 2019. She was born October 23, 1982 in Gaston County to Timothy Van Whittington of Charlotte, NC and the late Beverly Pauline Elders Whittington.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Assembly of Faith, Dallas with Pastor Bobby Ray officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.

Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
