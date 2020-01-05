|
|
Dana Conner Wallace, 44, was born on November 8, 1975 and passed away on December 31, 2019.
She was a resident of Cherryville, NC. She graduated from Gaston college in August of 2001 as a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Verol Medley and John Capps; her father, Jimmy Conner; brother and nephew, J.R. and J.C. Conner; daughter, Brittany Shires; son and daughter-in-law, Devin and Reba Shires; and her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Makenzie, Ava, Hallie, DJ, Grayson and Khloe.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Greene Funeral Service – West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Road., Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Sam Barnette.
The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.
A guest registry is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020