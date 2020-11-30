DALLAS- Daniel "Dan" Smith, 82, passed away at CaroMont Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born November 17, 1938 in Cosby, Tennessee to the late Dallas H. Smith and Gertie Valentine Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife Darlene Shults Smith and sister Edith Nolen.
Dan was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was employed by Wix Filters, Dana Corporation and retired from Champion Labs as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was an avid gardener, golfer, fisherman and loved to travel and camp. He was a member of the Bessemer City Sportsman's Club and Dixie Traveliers of FMCA camping organization. He was a member of Puetts Chapel United Methodist Church of Dallas.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years, Patricia C. Smith of Dallas; sons, Russell Alan Smith of Bessemer City, Donovan "Donnie" Kyle Smith of Mooresville; brother, Buford Smith; sisters, Bea Valentine, Dena Deese, Brenda Hill (Jerry), Shirley Stallings (Ronnie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life graveside service will be held at Puetts Chapel UMC Cemetery at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 with Rev. Jim Tate officiating.
Covid-19 guidelines will apply, and masks will be required.
Memorials may be made to Puetts Chapel UMC Building Fund, 3009 Puetts Chapel Rd, Dallas, NC 28034
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.