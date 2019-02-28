|
|
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Proverbs 116:15.
Danny Ray Atkins, 74, was joyfully welcomed in Heaven when he peacefully passed away on February 26, 2019 in his home.
A native of Belmont, Danny was the son of the late Thomas James Atkins, Sr. and Clara Whitener Atkins.
Danny was a selfless, devoted husband and adored his Pamela, to whom he was married 27 years. He was also a selfless, loving, committed father to his stepchildren; Michael Stokes and wife, Karen and Erin Stokes, and was so very proud of all of them.
Danny faithfully attended Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church where he was a member for many years. He especially enjoyed Sunday School with the Men's Bible Class and fellowship with the Happy Hearts Seniors group.
He was a dedicated 47-year employee of Ramsey Products where he worked as a quality control specialist until his 2014 retirement. Previously he worked miscellaneous jobs in local textile and hosiery mills.Danny was also a veteran of the United States Army.
Some of Danny's favorite pastimes were gardening, Tuesday lunches with his brothers, Washington Redskins football, cheering for the North Carolina State Wolfpack with his children and his all-time favorite....fishing.
Danny's survivors include his loving wife, Pamela Horne Atkins; Stepchildren, Michael Stokes (Karen) of Cary and Erin Stokes of Gastonia; brothers and their wives, Dickie Atkins (Paulette), Terry Atkins (Dee Dee), Chris Atkins (Connie), of Belmont, Jack Atkins (Jill) of Connelly Springs, Joe Atkins (Anne) of Clemmons; former sister-in-law, Donna Rhyne (Jack) of Bessemer City; parents-in-law, J.L. and Del Horne of Dunn; brothers-in-law and their wives, Dennis Horne (Kerry) of Mills River, Henry Horne of Chocowinity, Donnie Horne (Linda) of Belmont; numerous other extended family members.
Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by brothers, Tommy Adkins and Johnny Atkins of Belmont and sister-in-law, Laurie Horne of Chocowinity.
Danny's life and home-going will be celebrated at 1:00pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church with Reverends, Josh Baer and Dennis Horne officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 9:00pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Evergreen "A Quiet Place" in the Garden of Peace.
Memorials may be made to the Happy Hearts Senior Citizens of Cramerton Free Will Baptist Church, 426 Woodlawn Avenue, Cramerton, NC 28032.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Gaston Hospice for their loving care to Danny and the family.
Danny's Christian faith remained steadfast throughout his year-long battle with mesothelioma. His desire was that his life be a testimony and reflect that God is always good and we should trust Him in all of our circumstances.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Atkins/Stolkes family. Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019