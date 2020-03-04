|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Danny Marshall Beason, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.
Danny was born in Gaston County and is the son of the late Paul Beason Jr. and Mary Sue Davis Beason.
Danny was a graduate of Holbrook High School. He was a Realtor with Harrison Realty Company until his retirement.
Danny is survived by his wife, Crystal Clampett Beason; two sons, Mickey Beason (Nicole), Tracy Beason (Renee); step-son, Cole Clampett; step-daughter, Megan Clampett; two sisters, Gail Haas (Ronnie), Sherry McKinnish (David); one brother, Michael Beason; one granddaughter, Sawyer Beason.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Inurnment will be private and at a later date.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheila Beason; brother, Ronald "Dicky" Beason.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Beason family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020