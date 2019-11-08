|
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - Danny Davis, 73, passed away on November 4, 2019, after a fierce battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his Home on November 10, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Please join Danny's family in celebrating his love of life and family, 124 Tecumseh Parkway, Waxahachie, TX 75165.
Danny was raised in Belmont, North Carolina, by his parents Dennis and Margret Davis. He went to Belmont High School and graduated in 1963. He went on to earn a BS degree in Business Finance from USF and a Masters Degree in Hospital Administration from the University of Miami. He worked as the CFO for Defords Lumber. Danny loved to garden and fish and spent much of his retired years at the beach.
Danny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Hazel. His sister, Delores Rankin of Stanley North Carolina. Four children: Lisa Ashe and Dennis McKay of Moses Lake, WA and Kyle and Adam Davis of Texas. Nine grandchildren: Taylor Webb, Conner Webb, Mitchell Broussard, Madeline Webb, Cole Davis, Andrew Davis, Aubree Davis, Clay Davis and Hope Davis.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019