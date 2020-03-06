|
GASTONIA, NC- Danny Lester Gordon passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Gastonia, NC on June 18, 1950, Danny was the son of the late Lester Hoke Gordon and Lillian Rosanna Harmon Gordon.
Danny retired from the City of Gastonia after 31 years where he served as a Supervisor and Lineman within the Utility Department. He was a member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church. Danny loved fishing and riding his Harley.
In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by a brother, Ben Gordon, and a sister, Brenda Mowery.
Danny is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Elizabeth Kay Gordon; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Christopher Jarrell and Wanda Lou Jarrell; grandchildren, Christopher Kyle Jarrell, Zachary Austin Jarrell and Anastasia Jade Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Andrew Carson Smith and Austin Tobias Jarrell; sister, Judy Gibson; a nephew and 3 nieces.
Family and friends of Danny Gordon are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors, 700 S New Hope Road, Gastonia. The family will greet friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
The Gordon family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Danny be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
