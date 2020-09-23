1/1
Danny Lamar Wooten Sr.
1975 - 2020
GASTONIA - Danny Lamar Wooten, Sr., 45, passed away at Atrium Health Cabarrus on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born August 3, 1975 in Gaston County to Sammy Wooten and Patricia Bradley Bell.

He loved his children, playing baseball and softball.

Left to cherish his memories are his children Trisha Wooten, Katelyn Dockery and husband Brandon, K'la Leonhardt, MaKennzie Walker, Danny Lamar Wooten, Jr., Abigail Wooten, and Liam Rush; grandchildren Laila Campbell, August Leopard and Kenzlee and Kyson Wilson, Kylee Dockery; mom and stepdad Patricia and Cecil Bell; brothers David and Michael Wooten; sisters Lisa Wooten and April McAbee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will lie in state from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Danny's funeral service will be held 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Lying in State
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
