ROCK HILL, SC – Mr. Danny Lee Bryson, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 as the results of an automobile accident. Danny was born on January 12, 1956 in Newton, NC and the son of the late Joseph B. Bryson and the late Delores Waters Bryson. He became a lifelong resident of Rock Hill, SC.
Danny spent most of his career at the Bowater Paper Mill in Catawba where he served as an operator of Coating and Prep area. He was admired and respected by his co- worker who trusted him as a union representative for many years.
A private graveside service will be held for Danny with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Danny's name to the American Legion Frank Roach Post #34, Honor Guard, 524 Heckle Blvd. Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Danny is survived by his brother, Billy Bryson and his wife, Sandy of Brookshire, TX; his special friend, Crystal R. Williams of Rock Hill; his girlfriend, Diane Bursey of rock Hill; and his nephew, Tim Keener and his wife, Shelley and daughter, Laura of Katy, TX
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 3, 2020