Danny Randolph
Danny Lee Randolph, 70, a native of Gaston County, NC, passed away, Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 19, 1949, son of the late Frank David Randolph Sr. and Carrie Turner Randolph.

Danny was an US Army Veteran. He also was a supervisor at American and Efird and Arnolds Foods. Danny was a great carpenter, everyone loved him, and he was always ready to lend a hand in those in need. He loved to travel and was always energetic and on the go. Heaven will be a better place now when they see the smile on his face.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Frank D. Randolph Jr. and James K. Randolph; sister, Shirley K. Randolph Wells; 1st wife, Catherine Braswell Randolph and family; and Lea Orr and Allen Zippo.
Danny is survived by his wife, Nina Richey Randolph; wife's son, Skripnikov Russlan; wife's daughter, Matepinskay Kristina; wife's sister, Chyrikova Larisa and her son, Chyrikov Vladik; and other loved family members, Earl and Nancy Clemmer, of Dallas, Bob and Linda Putnam, of Kings Mountain, Daniel and Tina Bumgardner, of Gastonia, Brandon and Carrie Bumgardner, of Gastonia, Austin and Haley Ray, of Mississippi, Melanie Renee Frye, Ruth Ford Helton, Evan and Abbey Bragg, Kaleb and Kanaan Walls, all of Gastonia, Susan and Johnny Hayes, Jennifer, Kristy and Laura; and all the Randolph and Baker cousins.

Many waters I have sailed, throughout the voyage of life, over waters tranquil, free of pain and strife. Sometimes tossed in raging storms, though never left alone, there was a light that beckoned me, towards the shores of home. Always in the distance, this beacon I could see, giving me direction, as I sailed upon life's seas. My journey is complete now, the tide is drifting in, my vessel moves on gentle waves. Eternity begins.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
