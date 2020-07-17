Danny Thornburg

Daniel "Danny" Floyd Thornburg, Sr., 67, of Clover, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Piedmont Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late William Thornburg and Johnsie Sellers Thornburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Little Danny and Roger Thornburg; a daughter Amy Thornburg; one brother and one sister. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Dorcas; children Billy Thornburg and wife Deanna, Sheena Thornburg and fiance Randy, Dawn Bennett, Joseph Bennett, and Katrina Bennett; a brother David Thornburg and his wife Darlene; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. The family will greet guests Saturday, July 18 from 6;00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19 also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.