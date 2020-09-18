1/1
Danny "Boo" Usery
1969 - 2020
Danny "Boo" Usery, 51, of Lowell, NC, passed away September 13, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
He was born July 23, 1969 in Gaston County, NC to Nora Ferrell Usery and the late Walter Lamar Usery.
Danny was employed with Freightliner's Mount Holly plant. He enjoyed collecting and shooting guns and working on cars. Danny loved to play golf.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, Sam Usery and Anthony Usery; mother of his children, Linda Usery; fiancé, Mary Putman; brothers, David Usery (Arlene), Stephen Usery (Beth), and Joseph Usery (Sharon); sister, Marnie Still (Johnny); and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, 2:30 – 5:30 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.
The memorial service will be private for family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RYR-1 Foundation, PO Box 13312, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:30 - 05:30 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
