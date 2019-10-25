Home

Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC 28120
704-827-1801
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Benson Funeral & Cremation Services
101 Oak Grove St.
Mt. Holly, NC
View Map
Danny Wayne Culbertson


1961 - 2019
Danny Wayne Culbertson Obituary

Danny Wayne Culbertson, 58, of Supply, NC passed away October 23, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Gaston County on May 29, 1961 to the late Richard and Audrey Hilberts Culbertson.
Survivors include his fiancé, Candy McCorkle Chastain; son, Michael Culbertson and fiancé Jennifer Keen; stepson, Joshua Briggs; sisters, Robin Johnson, Kelly Smith and husband Scott, and Rhonda Gillispie and husband Don; brother, Richard Culbertson; granddaughter, Shyann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Holly with Rev. Randy Arrowood officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.bensonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
