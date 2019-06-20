|
|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Danny Eugene Yarborough, 67, passed away on June 16, 2019 at Atrium Kings Mountain. He was born in Gaston County, NC, to the late Clement Patrick Yarborough and Grace Evelyn McGuinn Yarborough. Danny was an avid deer hunter. He loved working on cars and drag racing. Danny was a very kind and generous person and always willing to help someone in any way he could. He loved his family and friends deeply and loved being at home, spending time with his loved ones. Danny was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Anna Gail Yarborough; son, Chris Yarborough and wife Amy, Kings Mountain; daughter, Lisa Nolen and husband, Greg, Gastonia; stepson, Michael Graham Denton and wife, Crouse; grandchildren: Grace, Hope and Bryan Yarborough, all of Kings Mountain; sister: Diane Walls and husband Junior, Stanley; beloved canine companion: Manny.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, Stained Glass Room.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 20, 2019