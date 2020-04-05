|
|
Darrell Haywood, of Mount Holly, NC, passed peacefully away on April 2, 2020 at the age 66 with his beloved wife, Donna, and his children, Dwayne and Donella, by his side. Darrell was born in Richlands, Va on April 1, 1954. He met the love of his life in 1972 and married after a whirlwind romance that continued through the following 48 years. Darrell and family moved to North Carolina in 1986 where he worked in the plastic manufacturing industry where he was highly respected and had gained many accolades. He was a great and loving father who taught his children many lessons with strength and love and made sure they knew to treat others with respect. He was a devoted and doting grandfather who enjoyed seeing his grandchildren as often as possible. When his family was young he enjoyed watching them run and play, building them forts and playsets, and taking them camping, boating, fishing, and to the ocean. In recent years he had experienced health issues that made him lead a slower life, he enjoyed reading, and watching TV next to his wife. He was a loving gentleman who will be deeply missed by his whole family.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Donna Sue Christian Haywood; his children, Donella Haywood Vignolini (Dave) and Dwayne Haywood (Jessica); his sibilings, David Haywood, Ron Breissinger, Rodney Breissinger, and Pamela Medlin; and his grandchildren, Jayden, Jennah, Seth, Layla, Jace, Andy, Donnabella and Dominic.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Darrell's life.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Haywood family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020