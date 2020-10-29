Darrell Lee Owen, 65, of Gastonia, passed away suddenly October 25, 2020, with his loving family and close friends by his side.
He was born October 12, 1955, son of Genee Owen and the late Aaron Owen.
Darrell was a very proud veteran of the US Navy and welder by trade. He loved music and playing his guitar. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
He loved spending time with his close family, sharing stories of his life and experiences.
He was a best friend to many throughout his life and loved to spend much of his time enjoying the outdoors.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 30, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, with military honors by the US Navy.
In addition to his mother, Darrell is survived by brother, Dale Owen and wife Cindy; sister, Rise Owen; daughter, Lakeesha Balawender and husband Mike; granddaughter, Destiny Owen and fiancé Morgan Smith; grandson, Kaleb McDaniel; granddaughter, Emma-Leigh Balawender; nephew, Kelly Owen and wife Connie; niece, Amanda Rogers and husband Chris; nephew, Trey Bolch; niece, Celisa Walters and husband Daniel and their families; several great nieces; a great nephew; and other family members.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Rivera Owen; grandparents, Grace and Will Miles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Darrell Owen Memorial Fund in c/o Lakeesha Balawender 2336 Lake Vista Drive Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, Gastonia.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com