BELMONT, NC- Daryl Dean Bryson, 55, passed away on February 9, 2019.
He was a native of Gastonia and was a 1982 graduate of Ashbrook High School and a graduate of Gaston College. Daryl retired from the Belmont Police Department and was a board member of Gaston County Law Enforcement Association. He was a member of the Southfork Masonic
Lodge #462 and was President of the Gaston County Shrine Club. He was a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate Daryl's life will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Bowers officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Survivors include his parents, Buck and Claudette Bryson, his wife of 34 years, Denise Hudson Bryson; sons, Alex Bryson and wife Shelley and Zach Bryson; numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or to Southfork Masonic Lodge, PO Box, 173, Cramerton, NC 28032.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Bryson Family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019