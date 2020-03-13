|
Dattaraya Krishna "D.K." Shetti passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. Born on September 12, 1938 in Bijapur, India, D.K. was the son of the late Krishna Madhav Shetti and Radhabai Shetti.
D.K. lived an extraordinary life that was full of love, laughter, and adventure. D.K.'s formative years were spent with his seven loving brothers and sisters in India. Growing up, he encountered significant loss, as both of his parents passed away before he reached the age of sixteen. His siblings took an active part in his upbringing, and he remained close with them for the entirety of his life.
D.K.'s teenage years were spent focusing on his academic endeavors and running laps on the track field. A plaque reflecting his various successes in track still hangs in his former school in Karwar, India. Forever an explorer at heart, D.K. made the decision to attend college in the United States. This decision required a great deal of perseverance as D.K. had to work for ten years in a shipyard to save enough money to cover his educational and travel expenses. He was able to become an American citizen, an accomplishment of which he was deeply proud.
D.K.'s hard work and diligence paid off, and he was able to travel to the United States to attend college in North Carolina. He studied electrical engineering and accounting. On a warm, summer day, D.K. and a friend from college went for a walk around their neighborhood. During their walk, D.K. encountered a woman named Wynona Dooley, originally from Franklin, North Carolina. After 53 years of marriage, it is safe to say that this chance meeting changed the course of D.K.'s life forever. Their love, dedication, and ever-present commitment to one another is a source of strength for their family. D.K. and Wynona had three daughters, Lise, Tammy and Michelle, all of whom reside within a twenty-minute radius of their adored parents. His wife and daughters were the light and primary focus of his life, along with his nine grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, all of whom were cherished by their dear "Papa Shetti."
D.K. worked at Wix Filters as a timekeeper for 38 years. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, and he rarely missed a day of work. However, his family can attest to the fact that he always made an abundance of time for his family.
On one occasion, when his children were in elementary school, one of his daughters had to pass a physical education test. In order to pass the test, she had to be able to do a forward roll, a type of somersault that is done on the floor. In the hallway of their home, D.K. did multiple forward rolls in order to teach his daughter how to do the same so that she could pass her test. This was the type of father and grandfather that D.K. was- loving, involved, and an ever-present source of gentleness and kindness. He took his children and grandchildren to Indian festivals, amusement parks, ballet and orchestral performances, and many cultural events. His grandchildren have fond memories of summers spent with Papa Shetti, where he would take them to Carowinds, and they would walk the entire park together while watching performances. He watched cartoons with his grandchildren and actively played their imaginary games when they were young. Papa Shetti frequently sang songs with his daughters and grandchildren, even as they became adults. On any given day, he might say "let's sing the Wheels on the Bus song" and his grandchildren, some of whom are in their late twenties and thirties, would happily sing along with him.
D.K. was a lifelong learner. He soaked up knowledge, and he taught his children and grandchildren frequently about aviation, geography, history, and space flight. A frequent family pastime over the years was watching Jeopardy together. He would always say "two thousand, Alex" when the daily double clue was selected. Based on this author's knowledge, no one was ever able to beat him at that game.
D.K. was also an avid traveler, and he visited many countries with his family. From England to Switzerland, D.K. ensured that he created many wonderful travelling experiences for them. He and his wife traveled to the Panama Canal on the last day that the United States had possession of it. His wife, daughters, and a few grandchildren had the opportunity to travel to India with him to meet family and walk the streets that he walked as a young boy in his hometown. Those experiences and the stories about his childhood will stay with them forever.
D.K. will be profoundly missed and forever treasured by his wife and family. His love, gentle nature, and quiet strength will be a guiding force for each of his loved ones for the remainder of their lives. Prior to his passing, family members gathered around him and sang "Wheels on the Bus" for one last time. To say that he was beloved is an understatement.
D.K. is survived by his cherished wife of 53 years, Wynona "Mama" Shetti; brothers, R.K., M.K., and Uma; daughters, Lise, Tammy, and Michelle; grandchildren, Jennifer, Lisa, Amanda, Scott, Breanna, Megan, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Lainee, Gaige, Mason, Halyn, Asher, and William. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother, and his grandson, David.
Private interment for family will be held on Friday, March 13th. Family and friends of D.K. Shetti are invited to attend a celebration of his life, beginning at 3:00PM until 5:30PM on Sunday, March 15th at the Hilton Garden Inn Azalea Room at 444 Cox Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020