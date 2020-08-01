1/1
David Beattie
1951 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - David Lee Beattie, 68, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born October 24, 1951 in Gaston County to the late Truett Robinson and Helen Randolph Beattie.

He was the owner of Beattie Farm Service.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters Deanna Beattie and Marsha Beattie of Bessemer City; sisters Barbara Routhier of Bessemer City and Brenda Diane Absher of Cherryville; brothers Gerald and Martin Beattie of Bessemer City; grandchildren Jersey and Montanna Beattie of Bessemer City; adopted child Makiyo Taylor and her husband Michael of Shelby; adopted grandchild Makayla and Matthew of Shelby; and the mother of his children, Elaine Beattie.

He will lie in state from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

David's funeral service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Sisk Butler Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Wright and Rev. Dee Liss officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunnyside Baptist Church Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 1, 2020.
