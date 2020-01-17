Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for David Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Clay Barnes


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Clay Barnes Obituary
David Clay Barnes, 60, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born, July 8, 1959 a native of Gaston County, NC, son of the late Harrison Reid Barnes and Mary Dover Boyce Barnes.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Paysour; and treasured dog, Lucas.
David is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Barnes; grandson, Tristan Barnes; and great-grandson, Zachary Goodman.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -