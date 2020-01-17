|
David Clay Barnes, 60, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born, July 8, 1959 a native of Gaston County, NC, son of the late Harrison Reid Barnes and Mary Dover Boyce Barnes.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Paysour; and treasured dog, Lucas.
David is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Barnes; grandson, Tristan Barnes; and great-grandson, Zachary Goodman.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020