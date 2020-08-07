GASTONIA - David Neal Dockery, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 4, 1937 to the late Carver and Leora Kephart Dockery.
David was a veteran of the United States Army. He attended Macedonia Baptist Church. David was a Mason and member of the Gastonia Masonic Lodge #704.
David was the former owner of Linwood Springs Golf Course. He loved to operate heavy equipment (bulldozers and backhoes), especially at Linwood Springs Golf Course when he was digging new lakes. Linwood Springs Golf Course was very special to David and his family and to all the golfers that played the course. David was a friend to so many, he always had a smile for everyone and always made you feel so important. He truly loved everyone and especially his family.
David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty McDaniel Dockery; son, Mark Dockery; 3 grandchildren whom he adored, Blayr Deaver, Jordan Dockery, Cassi Burgess; 6 great-grandchildren, Morgan Deaver, Ella Mae Deaver, Ava Deaver, Soren Burgess, Lola Burgess, Reid Burgess; one sister, Doris Moore.
David will lie in state for public viewing from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, the family will NOT be present.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8 th in the Mausoleum of Peace at Gaston Memorial Park with Pastor Douglas Cooper officiating. Military Honors by the North Carolina National Guard Honor Guard and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
David was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Grady Dockery; two sisters, Bobby Gentry and Bessie Mae Dockery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 2021 Garland Avenue, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052.
