GASTONIA - David Jeremy Elliott, 42, of Gastonia, joined his heavenly father, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his residence.
He was born December 30, 1977, a native of Gaston Co, NC, son of Randy H. Elliott (Valerie) and Patricia Warren Elliott.
David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hugh and Dicie Elliott and Joan Warren Johnson and Aubrey Warren.
He was a former member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church and a current member of Unity Baptist Church. He served as a volunteer firefighter in the Last Man Standing Club at Rhyne Volunteer Fire Department and he spent a period of time as a Gaston County EMT. During high school at Hunter Huss, David was a saxophone player and drum major for the class of 1996 marching band. Country music, campfires and mountain climbing were 3 hobbies David continued after his years as a Boy Scout, where he reached the highest rank as Eagle Scout through troop 9 at Loray Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his wife, Terry Benbow Elliott; daughter, Maggie; son, Sammy; stepson, Tommy Stewart; grandfather, Richard Johnson; brother, Jonathon Elliott; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Unity Baptist Church – 482 North Myrtle School Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020