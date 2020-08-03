David Emmett Watts, 78, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 1, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born January 21, 1942, in Gaston County, son of the late Gertrude McGaha Watts.
David, native of Gaston County, loved the Lord and his family dearly. He also loved golf and dirt track races. David was the former owner of Diamond Construction, Inc. after 49 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Porter and sisters, Edith Stone and JoAnne Perkins.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 61 years, Bertha Watts; son, Jack Watts and wife, Ann; daughters, Deborah Yarbrough and husband, Dale, Denise Wilson; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm on Tuesday at First Assembly of God, 777 S. Myrtle School Rd. Gastonia. Pastor Ted Smith and Pastor Scott Whitener will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
