Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.W. Gill & Sons Funeral Home
303 Lake Montonia Road
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-3333
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Kings Mountain, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gardner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gardner Jr. Obituary
David Gardner Jr., 66, affectionately known as Ricky, departed this life on Tuesday, September 10.
Born in Kings Mountain, NC, Ricky lived in Marietta, Georgia for many years.
Ricky's services will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Kings Mountain at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 14th, 2019. Viewing and greeting the family will be from 1:00-2:00. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Gardner Sr., brother Jasper Petty, and Jimmy Petty.
He leaves behind to cherish fond memories, his mother, Katherine C. Gardner of Kings Mountain, NC,
His brothers; Michael Gardner (Doris) and Steve Gardner (Silvia), both of Gastonia, NC, and Carl
"Eddie" Gardner (Betrice) of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Cynthia Addison (Donald) of Kings Mountain, NC, Wanda Gardner of Gastonia, NC, and Brenda Degree of Kings Mountain, NC. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences at Jwgill.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now