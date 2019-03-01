|
|
I married a good man... A man who said and did all the big and little things to make me feel beautiful, loved and appreciated... My best friend and My Rock...
David Gene Harris, age 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday ~ February 24, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Salisbury, North Carolina. David was a United States Army veteran who loved and served his family and his country with honor. A dedicated family man who loved going to and watching his son Jeffery practice and play football. He was also known as Mr. Mom who helped around the house and did all of the cooking. David was a huge Carolina Panthers fan who also loved watching WWE and the "Nature Boy," Wooooo.
David enjoyed going on cruises with his wife and is going to be greatly missed by her and his family.
Those left to cherish David's memories are his wife of 34 years, Sallie Harris of the home; daughter and son in law: Windy and John Jackson of Gastonia, North Carolina; son: Jeffery Lott of Gastonia, North Carolina; sister: Janice Harrell; brother: Randy Shavers.
David was the son of the late Claude Harris and Gladys Campbell Phillips. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Billy Shavers and Gizmo, the human cat.
A life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday ~ March 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina with Reverend Sherman Branch delivering words of comfort and hope to David's family and friends. Active pallbearers are Jeffery Lott, Randy Cooke, Wayne Lingerfeldt, Dennis Green and John Mullis.
Graveside and committal service with military honors accorded by the United States Army and Gaston County Honor Guard will follow at 2:00 PM in Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Highway, Salisbury, North Carolina 28144.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:00 PM, Saturday ~ March 2, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home.
