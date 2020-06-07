David Haskins
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Wayne Haskins, 54, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Gastonia.
He was born April 7, 1966, at Lafayette, IN, son of Gloria Smith Moore and Wayne Moore.
David was a member of Olney Presbyterian Church, Gastonia. He was the owner and operator of David's Jewelers of Gastonia. He loved to golf and listen to country music.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 22 years, Jacqueline Gordon Haskins; sons, Jacob Haskins and fiancé, Natalie Rush, Jackson Haskins, Trevor Haskins; daughter, Amanda Haskins Miller; brothers, Frank Haskins, Mark Haskins, Michael Haskins; sisters, Helen Hamacher, Catherine Buckles; and grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Adam Miller, Joshua Miller, Leona Haskins, and Shawn Haskins; and many other relatives in England.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, on Monday, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 708 St. Michaels Ln. Gastonia. Father Lucas Rossi will be officiating.
Interment will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Michaels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved