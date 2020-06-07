David Wayne Haskins, 54, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Gastonia.
He was born April 7, 1966, at Lafayette, IN, son of Gloria Smith Moore and Wayne Moore.
David was a member of Olney Presbyterian Church, Gastonia. He was the owner and operator of David's Jewelers of Gastonia. He loved to golf and listen to country music.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 22 years, Jacqueline Gordon Haskins; sons, Jacob Haskins and fiancé, Natalie Rush, Jackson Haskins, Trevor Haskins; daughter, Amanda Haskins Miller; brothers, Frank Haskins, Mark Haskins, Michael Haskins; sisters, Helen Hamacher, Catherine Buckles; and grandchildren, Hailey Miller, Adam Miller, Joshua Miller, Leona Haskins, and Shawn Haskins; and many other relatives in England.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, on Monday, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 708 St. Michaels Ln. Gastonia. Father Lucas Rossi will be officiating.
Interment will be held at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 7, 2020.