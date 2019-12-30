|
GASTONIA, NC- Mr. David Henry Lemke, 89, of Gastonia, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 29, 1930 in Jamestown, NY, the son of the late Frank Henry and Phyllis King Lemke.
David graduated Swarthmore College with a B.S. degree in Engineering and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Sigma Xi scientific fraternity. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers and later enjoyed a career as a Civil Engineer in steel fabrication. He was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors of Mr. Lemke include his devoted wife of 60 years, Sally Goehring Lemke; daughter, Elizabeth Lemke Michalina of El Cajon, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Frank and Nancy Boyd Lemke of Gastonia; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Bill Fitts of Farmington, CT; grandchildren, Elizabeth Claire Lemke and David Boyd Lemke of Gastonia; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jim Michalina.
A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastors Brack East and Jason Dampier officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parlor. A private service of committal will be held privately for the family at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 805 S. York St., Gastonia, NC 28052 or to Animal League of Gaston County, 425 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolence messages and remembrances may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Lemke.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019