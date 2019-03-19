|
SHELBY - David Lee Jones, age 42, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on July 2, 1976 he is the son of Daniel L. Jones Jr. and wife Nancy Ashley Jones of Fallston. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was employed with Kendrion of Shelby. David was a skilled mechanic and carpenter who was able to fix nearly everything. He will be remembered as a very loving, husband, father, paw-paw, son, brother and friend.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Ashley, grandfather-in-law Lewis Wright, best friend and Uncle, Fay Eric Wright.
David is survived by his parents, his wife of 24 years, Patty Glover Jones of the home, one daughter, Kristin Jones Ross and husband Bryan of Fallston, one granddaughter, Adeline Faye Ross four brothers; Daniel L. Jones III, Michael Shane Jones, Tony Willis and Jason Willis as well as one sister, Wendy Cook Lattimore.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Tim Sims officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in his memory to Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 106 Cherryville Road, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Jones.
