BELMONT - David Judson Sherrill, 92, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Gaston County on December 9, 1926, the son of the late Walter Sherrill and Deila Clark Sherrill. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, tinkering with lawnmower engines, and anything outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith May Sherrill; brothers and sisters, Muriam, Ozelle, Idelle, Louise, Murray, and Walter "T-Bone"; and his daughter-in-law, Linda Sherrill.
David is survived by his sons, Ralph "Buck" Sherrill, and Johnny Sherrill; grandchildren, Pam, Kelly, Mandy, and Johnny; and great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Whitney, Dillon, and Mallory.
A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Benson Funeral & Cremation Services, Mount Holly.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at Goshen Cemetery, 530 Woodlawn Street, Belmont.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 19, 2019