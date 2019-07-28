Home

First Ar Presbyterian Church
317 S Chester St
Gastonia, NC 28052
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
First ARP Church
317 S. Chester Street
Gastonia, NC
David Lawrence Kayler


1954 - 2019
David Lawrence Kayler Obituary
David Lawrence Kayler, 65, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
David, a native to Gaston County, was born on May 6, 1954 to the late Roger Kayler and Olivia Herring Kayler. He served the State of North Carolina as a Magistrate Judge for 18 years.
David will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Leigh Ann, daughters, Ashley (Jordan), Whitleigh (Trey), Mya (Brendan), his 5 beloved grand-children, his brother, Allen Kayler (LuAnn), and his sister, Olivia Kayler.
A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM, at First ARP Church, 317 S. Chester Street, Gastonia, NC 28052, with Reverend Matthew Kuiken officiating.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 28, 2019
