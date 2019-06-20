|
|
GASTONIA - David Louis Lawson, 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. David was born in Clover, SC on April 22, 1954, the son of the late James "Ish" Ishmel Lawson and Ruth Neely Lawson.
David was a graduate of Clover High School where he played football and later coached Pop Warner Football in Clover. He was a devoted member of Union Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, Moderator of Presbyterian Men and active in multiple ministries of the Church.
David worked a total of 46 years in textile manufacturing and sales for Smith Textile Apron and Bowman-Hollis of Charlotte.
David is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Elise "Lisa" Huffstetler Lawson; five loving daughters, Jill Lawson and J. P. Munn, Malissa Cabana, Michelle Malta and husband Michael, Kelly Greer and husband Brian, Hannah Lawson; grandchildren, Madison Neely Milem, Harrison Greer and "one granddaughter on the way"; two brothers, Dean Lawson and wife Gail, Dennis Lawson; one sister, Debra Lawson Good and husband Mark; and "The Beloved Cat", Otis Frank and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia with Pastor James Holeman officiating.
Immediately following the Celebration of Life Service, the family will have a Gathering in the Fellowship Hall for family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Don Lawson, Darrell Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to: Union Presbyterian Men of the Church, 5615 Union Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28056.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Lawson family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 20, 2019