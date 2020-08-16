1/1
David Lee Garrison
1948 - 2020
Dallas – David Lee Garrison, 71, passed away on August 14th at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Gaston County on August 17, 1948 to the late Kenneth B. and Gladys Friday Garrison. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Garrison, Jr.
David was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC. He was a veteran of the US Navy. David worked for Delta Airlines in Charlotte, NC and retired with over 38 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and reading. David was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family whom he loved dearly and being "PawPaw" to his 5 grandchildren who were his pride and joy!
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy Carol Kiser Garrison;
daughters, Laura Garrison Odem and husband Mark; Kelly Garrison Taylor and husband John Paul; 5 grandchildren, Taylor Madison Odem, Hannah Mackenzie Odem, Braeden Alexander Taylor, Lucas Bryson Taylor and Kenslee Addison Taylor;
brother, KB Garrison (Brenda); sisters, Linda Ackles (John); Annette Carrigan (Phil) and Iva Jean Huffstickler; sister-in-laws, Patsy Queen (Jimmy) and Sandra Neal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, August 19th 11:30 am – 12:45 pm at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Gaston County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 531 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 16, 2020.
