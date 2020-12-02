SHELBY - David Lane Leigh, age 66, passed away on November 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on July 25, 1954, he was the son of the late Walter William and Martha Lane Blanton Leigh. David was a lifelong member of Eastside Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, RA leader, youth leader and helped with Vacation Bible School. He was a 1972 graduate of Shelby High School. David worked in sales at Hendrick Appliance for a number of years before retiring. He enjoyed working in the yard, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Weaver and Maxine Wood.
David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon Caricofe Leigh; a son, Blanton William Leigh of Shelby; a daughter, Mary-Katherine Leigh Arnold and husband Justin of Spartanburg; a granddaughter, Mallory Arnold; an aunt, Dorothy "Dot" Chavis of Charlotte; three brothers, Ronald Leigh and wife Helen of Charlotte, Faron Leigh of Greensboro, Kevin Leigh and wife Edie of Jonesboro TN.; a sister, Anita Davis and husband Paul of Shady Dale Ga.; a father-in-law, Ronald Caricofe of Franklin TN; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronald Caricofe Jr. and wife Valerie of Franklin TN and Katherine Caricofe of Hopewell VA.; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the softball field at Eastside Baptist Church with Dr. Robert Canoy and Rev. Leland Kerr officiating. Please bring your own lawn chairs to the service. Private burial will be at Cleveland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Eastside Baptist Church, 1165 Wyke Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.