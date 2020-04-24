|
|
David Lynn Watts, 61, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. He was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, GA, the son of the late Talmadge Coolidge Watts and Violet Eloise Blackwood Watts.
David was a father, a son, a brother and an uncle. He was a talented, passionate musician. He played both guitar and keyboard. Throughout his life, he played in many bands including Sunburst, Big Shot, Van Gogh's Muff and his solo work as Stellan Lynn. David was also an avid sports fan. He loved NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, North Carolina Basketball and Alabama Football.
He is survived by his two children, Meagan and Kyle Watts; his grandchild, Tristan Watts; three sisters, Kay Owens, Janet Owen and Kathy Shaw; and two brothers, Steve and Ricky Watts. His parents; three sisters; Sandra Wilson; Louise Bryson and Barbara Hudson; a nephew, Jimmy McAllister; and a great-niece, Sherie Hale preceded him in death.
The family requests that remembrances of David and condolences to the family be sent to his daughter Meagan via Facebook.
A celebration of David's life will be planned for a future date. Cremation arrangements were made by A Simple Service of Gastonia, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020