GREENSBORO - David Trent Owens, 66, passed away Sunday, April 14 at Cone Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Peoria, IL May 26, 1952 to the late Ralph and Mary Utterbach Owens. Dave was a graduate of Ashley High School, Gastonia, NC, and Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. He also studied environmental studies at York University in Toronto, Canada.
Dave followed a versatile career path including Gastonia City Planning, real estate and "Lance Man." He and his family then moved to Wayne County where he began to farm, working as a contract grower for Conagra, and later owned and operated Owens Motors.
In recent years, Dave and his wife of 45 years, Debra Harrell Owens, settled in Greensboro to be near children and grandchildren. He and Debra loved to travel, which began with their camping across the United States. Together they toured the United Kingdom and traveled to many European countries, spanning from the coast of the Mediterranean Sea to the Scandinavian countries. They cruised the New England coast and took numerous trips to Alaska. Other highlights included trips to Thailand and Egypt. His quiet demeaner yet quick wit touched the lives of many.
His greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted son, husband, father and "Paw Paw." Dave was a member of Guilford College United Methodist Church embracing his Christian faith and finding such joy in being a part of the 2-90 Sunday School class, assisting with Wednesday Night Out suppers, and volunteering in the local mission activities.
A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will be held Friday, April 19 at 11:00, at Guilford College United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Gibson and Rev. Matt Smith officiating. Reception will follow. Graveside services will be held at Wayne Memorial Park, Dudley, NC, on Saturday, April 20, at 10:00 AM with Rev. David Moehring officiating. A time to visit with the family will follow at Brogden United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, Jennifer Barnes (John), of Greensboro and his son, Jeremy Owens and friend Gina of Lumberton, grandchildren, Isabella, Eloise and John Owens Barnes of Greensboro, his uncle, Norris Owens, of Campobello, SC and his aunt, Louis Jackson of Tryon NC, brother-in-law, Randall Harrell(Donna) of Kinston, sisters-in-law, Cynthia Aldridge of Kinston, Melanie Hopkins(Curt) of Goldsboro and Becky Harrell of Mount Olive, NC, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and two special friends, John Falls and Mike Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist the financial needs of a young friend of the family, Alicia Banaga, 6515 Hollow River Drive, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Alicia was recently diagnosed with Lupus. Due to his own battle with the disease, this is a cause that touched Dave's heart. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019