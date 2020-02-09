|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - David Patrick Hargraves went to be with God on February 06, 2020. He is member of South Marietta Street Baptist Church. He worked at Sieman's as a Crane Operator. He attended Greensboro College and obtained a Bachelors in Music. He held the rank of San Dan (3rd degree Black Belt) in Issharu Karate since 1990.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Perley H and Zena Gordon Hargraves; brothers, Christopher (2016) and Daniel Hargraves (Aug. 2019).
He is survived by a sister, Karen O'Leary of Kings Mountain; a nephew, Daniel J. O'Leary of Charlotte; a niece, Marilyn Hargraves of St. Louis, MO.
A Celebration of Life will be held at South Marietta Street Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service , LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020