Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
David Rogers Obituary
DALLAS - David Edwin Rogers, 72, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.

He was born in Anderson, Indiana, son of the late Walter and Georgia Rogers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Marsha McDonald and his step father Glenn Day (the old man).

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Elaine Honeycutt Rogers; children Lori Rogers and Kimberly Rogers Field (Michael); granddaughter Ecco Bentley (Jay); siblings Walter "Butch" Rogers (Bam), Michael Rogers (Sheila), Debbie Bonner, and step sister Jeanette Day.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 10, 2019
