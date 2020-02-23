|
|
July 20, 1952 - February 15, 2020
David R. Kirby, 67, passed away Saturday February 15, 2020. He was born in Abbeville, SC to the late Kenneth and Viola Kirby. David is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janice U. Kirby, children Laura Kirby of Locust Grove, GA, Ryan and Shannon Suttles of Burlington, NC, Chris Suttles of Concord NC, grandchildren Kyler and Elias Suttles, siblings Kenneth Kirby Jr. of Ohio, and Marilyn Kirby of York, SC.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the since David was a veteran or the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020