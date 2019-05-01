|
CRAMERTON - David Lewis Rush, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He was born May 2, 1956 in Gaston County to the late Wilbur James and Lois Kinley Rush.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Camden Rush and brother Jimmy Rush
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Donnie Rush and Christian Taylor of Gastonia and Chad Rush and wife Brandy of Cramerton; daughter Harley Rush of Bessemer City; Sister Brenda Hooper and husband Baxter of Gastonia; daughter-in-law Jennifer Walters of Grover; 11 grandchildren.
