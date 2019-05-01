Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
David Rush


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Rush Obituary
CRAMERTON - David Lewis Rush, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

He was born May 2, 1956 in Gaston County to the late Wilbur James and Lois Kinley Rush.

He was preceded in death by his grandson Camden Rush and brother Jimmy Rush

Left to cherish his memories are his sons Donnie Rush and Christian Taylor of Gastonia and Chad Rush and wife Brandy of Cramerton; daughter Harley Rush of Bessemer City; Sister Brenda Hooper and husband Baxter of Gastonia; daughter-in-law Jennifer Walters of Grover; 11 grandchildren.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 1, 2019
