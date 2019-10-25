Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Scronce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scronce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Scronce Obituary
David "Wayne" Scronce passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Halifax hospital in Dayton Beach, Florida. Wayne was born in Shelby on June 9, 1954, to the late Jim Scronce and to Doris Lester, of Bessemer City. Wayne is preceded in death by his sister, Jamie Kraft.
A native of Shelby, he moved to Daytona Beach nearly 22 years ago. Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Nathan Scrone (Ashley) of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Rowan and Lofton. Also, he is survived by sister, Kathy Hawkins (Larry) and numerous nieces, nephews and one special niece, Neely H. Pollard (Alex) of Raleigh, NC.
Beachside remembrance service was held by family and friends. Wayne will be forever remembered by his family and friends for his humor and hospitality!
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.