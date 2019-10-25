|
|
David "Wayne" Scronce passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Halifax hospital in Dayton Beach, Florida. Wayne was born in Shelby on June 9, 1954, to the late Jim Scronce and to Doris Lester, of Bessemer City. Wayne is preceded in death by his sister, Jamie Kraft.
A native of Shelby, he moved to Daytona Beach nearly 22 years ago. Wayne is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Nathan Scrone (Ashley) of Atlanta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Rowan and Lofton. Also, he is survived by sister, Kathy Hawkins (Larry) and numerous nieces, nephews and one special niece, Neely H. Pollard (Alex) of Raleigh, NC.
Beachside remembrance service was held by family and friends. Wayne will be forever remembered by his family and friends for his humor and hospitality!
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019