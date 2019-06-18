|
MT. HOLLY - David Wayne Sisk, 58, won his health battles and moved to his heavenly home on June 16, 2019.
To know David was to love him. He was kind, courageous, and his infectious laugh as well as sense of humor was a joy to all. David retired from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office in 2015 as the Assistant Chief Deputy. During his career, he helped changed lives for the better as well as worked toward making Gaston County and the world a better place. David helped many people build their careers in law enforcement, which is a tribute to his leadership. Throughout his illness, his greatest desire is that somehow his journey would lead others to Christ and they in turn would lead others as well. David was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Ramona Sisk; much beloved son, David Wayne Sisk, Jr; grandsons, Grayson Wayne Sisk and Jacob Dylan Sisk; mother, Shirley Sisk; sister, Rita Sisk; brothers, Richard Sisk and William Sisk, Jr.; father in law and mother-in-law, Harold and Joyce Jackson; brothers-in-law, Wesley Jackson and wife Paula, Gary Jackson and wife Donna; sister-in-law Angela Sisk. David also had many nieces and nephews that he loved as if they were his own children. He was preceded in death by his father William J. Sisk, Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm, Friday at Catawba Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Johns officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Gardens. Honors will be rendered by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
Memorials may be made to Catawba Heights Baptist Church, 311 Belmont Mt. Holly Rd., Belmont, NC 28012 or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or donor's choice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 18, 2019