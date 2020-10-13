David Summitt

David Lee Summitt, 79, of Clover, SC passed away at his home on October 11, 2020.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.



Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia, NC.



Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.



