David Summitt
David Lee Summitt, 79, of Clover, SC passed away at his home on October 11, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Gastonia, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
October 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your were a great person. Always very nice to me .
Dawn Gilbert
Friend
